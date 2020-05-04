Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 5-4-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather today with sunshine and well above average temps. A cold front will stall just to our north tonight into Tuesday. This will bring a few clouds to our northern areas and a very slight rain chance. Low pressure will move in quickly from the west Tuesday night into Wednesday. It wil bring a cold front through the area Wednesday morning. We'll see more clouds and some scattered showers late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. High pressure returns Thursday with sunshine and cooler temps. Another cold front moves through late Friday into Saturday morning with our best rain chance.