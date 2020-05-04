Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 5-4-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather today with sunshine and well above average temps. A cold front will stall just to our north tonight into Tuesday. This will bring a few clouds to our northern areas and a very slight rain chance. Low pressure will move in quickly from the west Tuesday night into Wednesday. It wil bring a cold front through the area Wednesday morning. We'll see more clouds and some scattered showers late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. High pressure returns Thursday with sunshine and cooler temps. Another cold front moves through late Friday into Saturday morning with our best rain chance.
Today will be sunny and hot, highs 87-91.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 64-69.
Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 10% chance for a shower late, highs 87-92.Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper upper 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers early then mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 50s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 50s.
Friday will be sunny early then mostly cloudy late, highs in the low 80s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers late, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers early then partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows near 50.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
