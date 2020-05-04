Family dentistry struggles to find protective equipment before getting back to normal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some dentist offices have started to open back up after being closed due to the pandemic. However, some are still only seeing certain patients for now.
Abercorn Family Dentistry owner Dr. Ann Linton said they never technically closed amid the pandemic, they stayed open for emergency patients to help alleviate stress on emergency rooms.
She said even before the pandemic, they were strict about their sterilization techniques, but now that’s been enhanced.
They’ve also implemented some changes such as removing magazines from their lobby, not allowing patients to bring anyone with them and if too many people are in the lobby at one time and can’t maintain six feet, they are asked to wait in their car until the room is prepped for their appointment.
Dr. Linton said finances are a struggle as is finding protective equipment.
“Getting the equipment we need to treat our patients safely for us as the providers and for the patients has been difficult because everything is back order, not to mention the prices have skyrocketed through the roof," Dr. Linton said. “So it’s going to be a challenge to go back to somewhat normal to see patients and produce at the level we were producing before, just because of the lack of equipment.”
Dr. Linton said they’re doing everything they can to make sure their patients are protected and they hope to get back to normal once it’s safe to do so.
