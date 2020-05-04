Fans can attend rescheduled Savannah Golf Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Weeks after the RBC Heritage was rescheduled for this summer, now Savannah’s pro tournament is back on the slate.
Pro golf is set to return to the Hostess City as the Savannah Golf Championship, previously postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been rescheduled for the fall at The Landings Deer Creek Course; with fans in attendance.
The Korn Ferry Tour announced the revised schedule on Monday, including the Savannah tournament.
Championship week will tee off Sept. 28 and crown it’s third ever champion Sunday, Oct. 4.
Tournament Director Cheyenne Overby says conversations had been ongoing for a few weeks and this date was finalized recently.
All tickets sold for the original 2020 tournament will be honored this fall, and there are still tickets available for the rescheduled date.
Overby says her team is getting back to work to re-plan a golf tournament in a span of four months. She says one of the new challenges is preparing for an event in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak and making sure all fans and players are safe, even if it’s unknown what guidelines they’ll need to adhere to in September.
“We’re starting to think about those things, even if they’re aren’t restrictions. How can we make sure our fans know we care about them, we want them to be safe, we want them to enjoy our tournament? We’re going to have increased hand washing stations, increased hand sanitizing stations. We’re talking about measures we can take in our hospitality venues. That is part of the challenge for us. We don’t know what’s going to be happening September 28. But certainly, we’re going to learn a lot in the next few months, especially as Korn Ferry tournaments return to play,” Overby said.
Overby said the tournament is working on rescheduling several fan promotions for the new week of the tournament, but nothing has been finalized yet.
Revised 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Season schedule:
- June 8-14: Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, TPC Sawgrass (Dye’s Valley), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- June 15-20: The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village, The King & Bear GC at World Golf Village, St. Augustine, Florida (Saturday finish)
- June 22-28: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, Oakridge CC, Farmington, Utah
- June 29-July 5: TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colorado
- July 6-12: TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons, TPC San Antonio (Canyons Course), San Antonio, Texas
- July 13-18: TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks, TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas (Saturday finish)
- July 20-26: Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, Highland Springs CC, Springfield, Missouri
- July 27-August 2: Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Nebraska
- August 3-9: WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz, Pumpkin Ridge GC (Witch Hollow), North Plains, Oregon
- August 10-16: Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco, Hillcrest CC, Boise, Idaho
- August 17-23: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Ohio State University GC (Scarlet Course), Columbus, Ohio
- August 24-30: Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, Victoria National GC, Newburgh, Indiana
- August 31-September 6: Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS, Panther Creek CC, Springfield, Illinois
- September 7-13: Evans Scholars Invitational, TBD, Chicago, Illinois
- September 21-27: Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth, Crestview CC, Wichita, Kansas
- September 28-October 4: Savannah Golf Championship, The Landings Club (Deer Creek), Savannah, Georgia
- October 5-11: Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39, Orange County Golf Center & Lodge (Panther Lake), Winter Garden, Florida
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.