Gulfstream lays off employees, notifies labor dept.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 650 employees are part of a layoff at Gulfstream Aerospace, one of the largest employers in Savannah.
The company notified the Georgia Department of Labor about the layoffs on May 1st under what’s known as the WARN Act. In a public listing that appeared this morning, the company reported 699 employees are affected at its Savannah facility.
A spokesperson for the company has not confirmed the layoffs. WTOC began receiving calls on Thursday and requested a response from the company then, and again on Friday.
Gulfstream last reported a layoff to the state on Oct. 15th when it reported 362 employees were affected.
