Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — There were obvious perks to being teammates with Michael Jordan. Plenty of his Chicago teammates own multiple championship rings and they’ve got a lifetime of stories to tell about one of the best to ever take the court. B.J. Armstrong also learned to move quickly. Whether it was during his rookie season when his stall in the Bulls locker room was adjacent to Jordan’s, or at a dinner with the six-time NBA champion and Kobe Bryant a quarter-century later, Armstrong often found himself with a front-row seat to witness the cost of fame for arguably the world’s most recognizable athlete.