HHI restaurants open for outdoor dining

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island residents made their way back to the beaches this weekend for the first time in months. And with them, brought a boom to the restaurant industry.
“It’s been crazy,” Sandbar owner Erika Waronsky said.
After weeks of takeout and delivery only.
“It was slow at first it felt like a week in December instead of April.”
Restaurants are seeing people once again.
“But it’s definitely picked up. Especially as of Friday once they reopen the beaches.”
The Sandbar on Hilton head was able to pick up business this weekend. Their servers are grateful.
“Being able just to do the carry out program helped a lot, the stimulus checks of course helped a little bit, getting unemployment. But it was hard,” server Brandon Schmidt said.
But now that’s all changing.
“Yeah, I would say I did double probably this weekend over last weekend.”
Now workers are getting back into their rhythm.
“It was kind of weird this morning we were kind of reminding ourselves how to do all this.”
“I’ve been in the service industry for six years and it was like it was my first day.”
Getting back into the groove of things now comes with extra safety standards. Which the Sandbar says they take seriously to make sure customers can keep coming through the door.
“Always wearing gloves as soon as I touch anything, I take those gloves off, wash my hands, put on new gloves, just anything we can to make people feel comfortable.”
Workers in the restaurant say even though they’ve been open for takeout and delivery, having diners back inside feels like a whole new experience.
