Local author gives tips for future authors

“So, my recommendation is to focus on getting your story finished first. Tackle one big problem at a time. If you are thinking too much about ‘how’ it’s going to be published or ‘where’ it’s going to be published and all of that, it’s going to make it just that much harder to finish the story or finish the book. So, I think concentrate on the story itself. Writing what it is that you want to write. And then when you have something that you can potentially put out there and show people, start to find people to read it and give you feedback and those kinds of things.”