Local author gives tips for future authors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Many of us say we have a dream or goal of writing a book, but there's no better time than the present to start!
Local author Taylor Brown gave the Morning Break team a few tips and tricks on staying focused.
“You know, I’ve always been a story-teller, ever since I was a little kid," says Taylor Brown. "My mom still jokes about how I would kind of trail her around the house telling her these grandiose tales that I had made up. And, I think that’s where it really started, that far back. I really felt like that was my thing. To write. To be an author and to tell stories.”
“My first book was a short story collection which came out in 2014. And since then, I’ve written four novels.”
“This is my fourth one, it’s called, ‘Pride of Eden’ and it just came out in March. It’s set on an exotic wildlife sanctuary south of Savannah called ‘Little Eden.’ The main character, Malaya is a female army veteran and former anti-poaching ranger -- and she comes back from South Africa to work at ‘Little Eden’ which is run by this kind of eccentric former race-horse jockey, Anse Caulfield. As Malaya is working there, she begins to realize that many of the animals, particularly the big cats -- the lions and tigers and such, may not have come to the sanctuary by legal means -- and in fact, Anse might be taking the term ‘animal rescue’ quite literally. So she starts unraveling that mystery as she works at ‘Little Eden’ the wildlife sanctuary.”
“So, right now a lot of people are kind of stuck at home during the lock-down situation. And they are doing a lot of reading, and at the same time, I think that they are thinking that maybe they want to write. That they’ve been sitting on this book idea or they have a few chapters tucked away somewhere and maybe this is the time to really work on it.”
“So, my recommendation is to focus on getting your story finished first. Tackle one big problem at a time. If you are thinking too much about ‘how’ it’s going to be published or ‘where’ it’s going to be published and all of that, it’s going to make it just that much harder to finish the story or finish the book. So, I think concentrate on the story itself. Writing what it is that you want to write. And then when you have something that you can potentially put out there and show people, start to find people to read it and give you feedback and those kinds of things.”
“So, I wouldn’t get to stuck on the questions of ‘where’ it’s going to be published and ‘how’ it’s going to be published when especially you are writing your first one. I would concentrate on writing what it is that you want to write, staying true to your story, writing it the best way possible, and getting it done. Because that’s the first big challenge and then take it from there.”
“In the end, you just have to write it. I mean, that’s the first and most important thing. Just get those two hundred or three hundred pages down and its a sentence by sentence thing. It doesn’t happen in one night. It doesn’t happen in one week. It doesn’t usually happen in one month. But you just stick with it and when you look back you will look back with a lot of fondness I think. Because it really is a magical time when you are really deep in writing. Don’t worry about it too much. ‘Where’ it’s going to be published. ‘How’ it’s going to be published. Don’t give up, stick with it.”
