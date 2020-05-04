Local business owner using sales to give back to non-profit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah fashion designer is finding a way to keep her business afloat, and benefit local non-profits at the same time.
Savannah’s Safe Shelter, a refuge for victims of domestic violence, benefited from that effort.
Danietté Thomas is putting her creative skills to work, and adapting to cater to a new market of clients looking to stop the spread of COVID-19, by creating face masks.
“Every mask that’s sold, the Mother’s Day mask collection, we’re donating one to somebody, like here at Safe Shelter. We’ve also reached out to a couple other organizations throughout Savannah, but today is all about Safe," said Thomas.
Thomas brought in a bag of brand new masks that the victims of domestic violence at Safe Shelter and shelter staff will use to stay safe and healthy.
Cheryl Branch, Safe Shelter Executive Director, said, “Now I have enough masks for the staff and the residents, and in our follow up program, and our outreach program.”
Branch said this is the latest example of the community stepping up to provide personal protective equipment, sanitizer other needed items to support much-needed shelter services.
Branch also said she’s still concerned that the pandemic is taking its toll on families, even though the numbers of shelter residents hasn’t been as high as expected.
“It’s what we’re not seeing that’s so scary, because SPD and CCPD, their DV calls, their domestic violence/aggravated assaults are going through the roof. But we’re not.”
Branch said she believes those calling 911 and reporting domestic violence aren’t following up with Safe Shelter to get the help they need.
Branch added Safe Shelter’s 24-hour crisis line is always up and running, that number is 912-629-8888.
Branch also said victims can call or text 912-401-6348.
