Low market prices leave blueberry farmers scrambling

APPLING CO. , Ga. (WTOC) -COVID-19 has handed challenges to plenty of people, including those who grow our food.
Talk to blueberry growers, they’ll tell you they’ve seen challenges from late freezes, challenges from labor shortages, but they’ve never seen anything like 2020.
Workers scour rows of blueberry bushes and picked ripe fruit. The owners of Blackwater Farms say they’re taking precautions to protect workers by sanitizing frequently during the day.
They’re running fewer workers in one space to allow them to be further apart. They’ve also designated an empty dormitory building where they’ll quarrantine any workers who contract COVID-19 to protect the rest.
“They’ve got to come to a central spot and offload the fruit,” said Jeremy White with Blackwater Farms. "They come in contact to a certain extent, but we try to mitigate that as much as we can.
Miles away at his cousin’s packing shed, workers wear face masks and try to keep some distance apart. Both say low market prices for growers have them scrambling to gather and pack the crop while they hope prices can rebound.
They say they’ve never seen anything like this before and they hope they never see it again.
