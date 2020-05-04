Monday: Heat continued ahead of a mid-week front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are in the mid and upper 60s to near 70°. Humidity is elevated this morning and it feels a bit muggy.
Under sunshine, the temperatures warms into the mid-80s by noon and are forecast to peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s by mid-afternoon. The forecast remains dry today.
If you like the cooler conditions, I have good news - a strong cold front sweeps through Wednesday with an isolated shower or two. Much cooler weather filters into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry during the day. Some are forecast to dip into the 40s next Thursday morning and maybe again this-coming weekend with afternoon temperatures only in the 70s.
You can get an update on this next cold front, and more, in the WTOC Weather App.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.