Nail salons work to enforce social distancing guidelines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Getting pampered amid a pandemic looks a lot different.
Plastic shields that separate the nail tech and customer is just one of the changes the owner at the Nail Lounge says they’ve made, to not only keep themselves safe but their customers as well.
“As soon as they walk in the door, they have to go wash their hands right away before they can touch anything in the salon,” said owner Trish Luong.
Luong says after reopening their doors to their customers, they knew they had to make some changes.
After a customer signs in, they must wait in their car until their nail tech is ready and they must wear a mask inside at all times.
“We just feel like everybody needs to be safe especially our clients and us, both parties need to be safe and for us to be able to open up," Luong says. "I want to stay open and keep it clean, keep it safe for everybody so we can stay open.”
She says they are also seating customers one chair apart to practice proper social distancing.
Are these changes a false sense of security or do they actually help block the virus?
“It definitely would block some of them but not all of them and that would be another reason for you as a customer to wear your face mask, your facial covering, again that mask is not to protect you, it’s to prevent you from spreading it to someone else,” said Dr. Lawon Davis with the Coastal Health District.
Dr. Davis says businesses that are taking the necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus are their main concern.
For customers, they seem to agree with the changes.
“I feel like that lets everybody know that they’re thinking about the customers and customer service is number one for them and the safety of their customers so that’s important to me,” said customer Afra Barnett.
The Nail Lounge has temporarily stopped other services such as facials, massages, and hair care until further notice.
