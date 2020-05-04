Petition calls for change to rule about dogs on Tybee Island beaches

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman would like to see a change on Tybee Island when it comes to dogs allowed on the beach.
Judith Fabian says she went to social media to see if people would support changing the rule. Monday, she had nearly 80 people interested in signing a letter that she will take to council.
Fabian said this rule has historically been a back and forth issue. She hopes by bringing it forth to council, they'll reconsider putting it to a vote.
She expresses that taking this action is to increase peoples' quality of life. Fabian and her husband wrote a letter to bring to the mayor and council. She understands why it's currently not allowed; however, she'd like to see it be put forth to a vote.
"Our thought is that we'd like to have a change to the no dogs allowed and change it to what is similar to other coastal communities. Where people can have their dogs up until 9:00 in the morning and after 5:00 at night, in season,” Fabian said.
The mayor said in a statement that a council member could champion the action and put it on the agenda. She says they'd have a pretty lengthy discussion on it looking at it from multiple angles.
Any change to an ordinance would require multiple readings.
