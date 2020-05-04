Proud To Be a Farmer: Taylor Brett

EMANUEL CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Despite 30 million Americans being out of work, our country’s farmers are working harder than ever.
One Southeast Georgia farmer is making sure grocery stores remain stocked with fresh local produce.
“The COVID-19 epidemic has created a real conundrum for not just farmers, but everyone in general. The farmers’ role, I see it as a very big one here. For instance, this broccoli here has more vitamin C in a four ounce serving than a whole orange. So I feel like I am helping a lot,” said farmer Taylor Brett.
From broccoli to corn, soybeans, and more, The Brett family takes their business seriously.
“It is important to us to have a good, clean, safe and healthy product. That’s what we are all about. It’s just so satisfying when people tell you it tastes good, it looks good,” said Brett.
Those vegetables are grown throughout the year on nearly 3,000 acres across Emanuel, Johnson, Laurens & Truelten counties.
With that much land, they need all the help they can get to maintain and harvest their crops, help they almost didn't get this year.
“The obstacles we’ve had is getting our H-2A workers over from Mexico on time. We were very worried that we were not going to be able to get our entire crop harvested,” said Brett.
Knowing he had to save his crops, Brett made a call to Washington D.C.
“I called Senator David Perdue’s office. They quickly went to work back and forth with the state department and expedited our process that much further. Here we are, we haven’t lost anything due to loss of labor,” said Brett.
Making sure the family farm remains operational is even more important now that Brett recently found out a new addition is on the way.
“My wife is due September 1st with a baby boy and I am looking forward to passing it on to him. I am going to have me a little tractor rider and a fishing buddy. I am looking forward to that,” said Brett.
A family tradition Brett plans to continue, just like his grandfather and dad have done with him.
“The farm is something that really brings families together. Not just around a business, but it is a way of life, it’s a community,” Taylor Brett said.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.