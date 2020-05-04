S.C. restaurants can allow outdoor dining as ‘Home or Work’ order lifted

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Gov. Henry McMaster’s order limiting people to travel only to work, family or essential businesses like grocery stores has been lifted as of Monday.
Restaurants will be allowed to serve people at outdoor tables as long as strict distancing rules are followed. Outdoor dining can resume with strict limits of eight people to a table.
This is in addition to existing take out, curbside and delivery services.
For existing approved outdoor seating areas:
- Tables are to be spaced a minimum of 8 feet from each other (measured from all edges of the table);
- Limit table groups to eight people;
- Eliminate gatherings in the building when entering or exiting outdoor seating area;
- Maintain strict social/physical distancing guidelines;
- Tables, chairs, and seats should be sanitized after every customer
If open areas and/or temporary tents are utilized by existing, permitted restaurants, all sides of the tent must be open and the following conditions are required:
- Tables are to be spaced a minimum of 8 feet from each other (measured from all edges of the table);
- Table groups are to be limited to eight people;
- State approved fire extinguisher within 75 feet of tent area;
- Minimum of 7-foot-6 inch head room (ceiling height)
“Our goal from the onset of this deadly pandemic has been to protect South Carolinians, but as we all know, the state’s economic health is a major component of the state’s public health,” McMaster said. “South Carolinians, now more than ever, should be vigilant in protecting themselves, their loved ones, and their communities by practicing social distancing and continuing to follow the advice and recommendations from our public health experts.”
The order, which originally went into effect April 7, stipulated that people stay home unless they are going to work, are visiting family, exercising or getting essential goods or services like grocery or pharmacy items. McMaster says this will now be voluntary.
“This virus will continue to spread and still presents a very real and serious threat to our people, but I believe in South Carolinians and their ability to act wisely and safely,” McMaster said. “We are a strong, resilient, and compassionate people who care for one another and will act in the best interest of our state as a whole.”
He has also removed the restrictions for short term rentals on people coming from New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and New Orleans.
The governor said Friday he announced the lifting of these restrictions based on data from DHEC and the compliance of South Carolinians for orders he had previously issued. He said he hopes to make more decisions on the state soon.
Restrictions regarding close contact businesses like gyms and hair salons are still in place. McMaster said the state is currently gathering information and data to make the decision on reopening those businesses.
“I’d like to be able to make [those decisions] today and say the virus was gone,” McMaster said."But unfortunately, we can’t say that. We are constantly trying to determine the best and the earliest moment to remove the remaining restrictions."
McMaster’s announcement Friday came the same day that state parks reopened along with a number of hotels along the coast and beaches that had been closed for over a month.
The governor promised to keep listening to health officials as he decides what to reopen.
Several state parks in South Carolina quickly reached capacity Sunday on the first weekend they were open after a lengthy closure because of the coronavirus.
The state parks department said on its Facebook page that Jones Gap, Paris Mountain and Table Rock were among a dozen parks that had reached capacity as of the afternoon.
State health officials, meanwhile, reported an additional 141 cases of the virus and eight deaths. That brings the state’s case total to a little more than 6,600, with 275 deaths.
