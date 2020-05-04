Sylvania nursing facility dealing with multiple cases of COVID-19

“The safety and well-being of our residents is the highest priority for Syl-View Rehabilitation & Memory Care Center, and we have taken extensive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our building. We continue to follow recommended infection prevention and control protocols and guidance from the CDC, CMS, DPH and the Governor’s Office. We have restricted visitation and canceled all group activities until the virus has been eradicated. Additionally, we took the initiative to work with a private lab in order to identify our residents who may be infected with the virus, regardless of symptoms. As a result of more wide-spread testing, we currently have 22 positive cases associated with our center. We believe that proactive and transparent communication is critical in the battle against COVID-19, and we report our COVID-19 related activity to our State partners on a daily basis and keep family members updated regularly. We are grateful for the continued dedication of our staff – our heroes – and the community who continues to rally around us amid this pandemic. We remain diligent in the fight against this virus as we work to keep our residents safe.”