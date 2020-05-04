Teachers join virtual duathlon to support healthcare workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As if teachers could be working any harder right now.
On top of teaching virtually, two West Chatham Middle School teachers are doing even more. A duathlon for a good cause. They are lacing up to go the distance.
“We can’t do a real duathlon where we do it together, but we thought that this would be a good way for us to still sort of be together and participate in something while giving back,” said Justin Bristol, West Chatham Middle School 6th grade social studies teacher.
By day they are teachers, but after school they are training.
Mr. Bristol by bike and Mr. Irwin is running. They are used to working side by side at West Chatham Middle School in the social studies department, but their friendship grew when the decided to use this time apart to do something together.
“This virtual duathlon has really brought Justin and I closer together in promoting awareness just for a good common cause,” said Jeffery Irwin, West Chatham Middle School teacher 6th grade social studies.
Saturday morning they will wake up early. Justin plans to bike 50 miles and Jeffery will run 16 miles. All to raise money for Get Us PPE, a grassroots fundraiser to help healthcare workers across the county.
They hope doing this will not only help those on the frontlines, but teach their students something too..
“I hope that it’s encouraging them to stay active," said Bristol. "To continue to participate in the things that they enjoy even though we have to look at it a little bit differently.”
“You know we’re definitely united with thousands of millions of people that we’re going to do this," explained Irwin. "We’re going to overcome this and the sun will shine again one day. So this is just one thing we chose to help raise pledges for a great organization.”
It’s not too late to help the teachers reach their goal, you can donate or make a pledge here. If you want to follow along on their run and bike click here.
