YMCA of Coastal Georgia, Healthy Savannah awarded grant from H.E.R.O. Database

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - During a time like this, communities are coming together to lend a hand to people who need it the most.
Creators behind the Healthy Effective Resource Organization Database, also known as H.E.R.O., say it was made to provide for Savannah-Chatham’s most vulnerable.
It was made with funds from a CDC Racial Ethnic Approaches to Community Health grant. That money was awarded to the YMCA of Coastal Georgia and Healthy Savannah.
It provides many services to the community. And has different tools to help the public during the health crisis, like information on shopping, school help for children and places where families can pick up meals.
“Initially, this is something that’s made available for our most vulnerable population. Primarily our Black, African American population. That is what the REACH grant specifically focuses on that specific category within Savannah-Chatham," said Ty McClendon, Reach Community-Clinical Linkages Program Manager.
McClendon also says the database is available for everyone to use. For more information, head to their website.
