Agco: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) _ Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $64.7 million.
The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 86 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.
The farm equipment maker posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.
Agco shares have dropped 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 34% in the last 12 months.
