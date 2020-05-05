BlueLinx: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 5, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 7:43 PM

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) _ BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $787,000 in its first quarter.

The Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The building products distributor posted revenue of $662.1 million in the period.

BlueLinx shares have declined 65% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.04, a decrease of 80% in the last 12 months.

