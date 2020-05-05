Bluffton High seniors pick up caps and gowns

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton High School seniors were able to pick up their caps and gowns socially distanced on Tuesday.
A few seniors said while it’s been weird not being in school the last few weeks, it feels great to be celebrated in this way.
“You know, I’m really happy to be with my classmates and my friends and seeing everybody. After this outbreak, like, I didn’t get to hang out with them but now I get to see them all which is cool,” senior Edith Cazares said.
“It makes us feel really happy that we are not missing out on so much because it is hard staying home and not seeing everyone and seeing our friends at the end of the year,” senior Samantha Duhearst.
And get a new kind of graduation experience.
“I was scared it wasn’t going to be how it would be in school but, it’s actually, I’m happy I got this.”
For the students, one word stuck in their minds.
“I am happy I can still see my friends and go through all this.”
The teachers were grateful they got to see their students one last time
“We have so missed our seniors. Getting to see their faces drive by in the cars is like amazing for us,” counselor Dana House said.
The school counselor says after what they’ve been through, they deserve some extra celebration
“It means the world. 2020 is a special year and they are a special group. “
