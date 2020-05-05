BMC: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (BMCH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $22 million.
On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.
The building materials company posted revenue of $920.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $891.3 million.
BMC shares have declined 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen roughly 7% in the last 12 months.
