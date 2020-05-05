CAT making changes to rider services amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit Mobility services has made changes due to the health crisis.
Ridership is down for mobility services and CAT has reduced operating hours. They’re encouraging riders to only use services for essential trips.
And to help riders, they’re waiving fairs for para-transit services.
“We’ve also waived fairs on the para-transit service. So customers who are eligible for this program, they can go to their medical appointments, they can go to work, and they can go to the grocery store without paying a fare," said Patricia Harris-Morehead, CAT chief strategy officer.
