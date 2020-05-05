Coca-Cola Bottling: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Coca-Cola Bottling Co. (COKE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $14.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.55. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.91 per share.
The Coca-Cola bottler posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period.
Coca-Cola Bottling shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $233.64, a drop of 31% in the last 12 months.
