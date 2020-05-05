Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 5-5-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will move Wednesday morning. This will bring more clouds and a slight chance for a shower. Cooler and drier air arrives Wednesday. Another cold front moves through early Saturday with a slight chance for showers. An area of low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico Sunday into Monday. Computer models keep the best chance for rain to our south at this time.
Today will be mostly sunny, highs 87-92.
Tonight will become mostly cloudy late with a 20% chance for showers by daybreak, lows 67-70.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers through Noon, then partly cloudy and cooler. Highs 78-82.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 50s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 70s.
Thursday night will be clear, lows near 50.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 70s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers early then mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 50s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows in the mid 50s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the low 80s.
