DON’T FEED THE BEARS: SCDNR urges residents to take down bird feeders if black bears spotted in neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is now urging residents across the state to take down their bird feeders.
Officials with SCDNR said there has been an increase of black bear sightings around South Carolina and bird feeders provide an easy meal for them. Residents are also urged to keep garbage in tightly shut or bear-proof trash cans. Officials said bears are also attracted to pet food left out in the open as well as beehives. Residents are also asked to keep charcoal and gas grills covered and clean to keep food odors from attracting bears.
And of course, don’t feed the bears.
“If a bear has been reported in your area, go ahead and take your feeder down and leave it down,” said Tammy Waldrop, SCDNR black bear biologist stationed in Clemson. “Don’t wait until the bear has knocked your feeder down to remove it. If the feeder is taken down and left down, the bear will move on.”
