DON’T FEED THE BEARS: SCDNR urges residents to take down bird feeders if black bears spotted in neighborhood

Officials with SCDNR said there has been an increase of black bear sightings around South Carolina and bird feeders provide an easy meal for them. Residents are also urged to keep garbage in tightly shut or bear-proof trash cans. Officials said bears are also attracted to pet food left out in the open as well as beehives. Residents are also asked to keep charcoal and gas grills covered and clean to keep food odors from attracting bears.