First Alert Weather Academy: How does sea breeze affect our local weather?

And next time you’re out on a summer day you might even be able to see the sea breeze in-action. If you’re in the Savannah area and you look towards the coastline in mid to late-afternoon, it may appear mostly sunny without even a cloud in the sky while at the same moment, looking inland and west of Savannah, it could be dark and stormy. Often times, when the sea breeze rolls inland, you’ll get showers and storms along it, but behind it the sky will clear and rain will leave your area.