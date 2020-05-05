Ga. district attorney says shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery should go to grand jury trial

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia District Attorney Tom Durden says the case of the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County should go to a grand jury for consideration of criminal charges.
Arbery, 25, was killed in February in the Brunswick area. Police reports say he was shot by a man who thought Arbery was a burglar and thought he was suspicious.
That man told police he and his son grabbed guns and chased after Arbery. He says they shot Arbery because he attacked them when they caught up to him.
Arbery's family says he was just out for a jog and did nothing wrong.
No one has been arrested.
