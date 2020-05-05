Georgia Southern to hold online commencement

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Schools across the country have been forced to make new plans to honor their graduates.
While some schools have gone the social distancing route, others have elected to move their time-honored traditions online.
University officials say the last thing they would want for these seniors is a series of virtual ceremonies. But, with concerns over COVID-19, it’s their only option.
Georgia Southern’s Statesboro campus may be as quiet as its ever been during finals week. Instead of the traditional scene at Paulson Stadium, graduating seniors will take part in one of the virtual ceremonies Friday and Saturday. John Lester, university vice president says they’ll make it as personable as possible with the traditional roll call of approximately 4,000 graduates’ names and other touches.
The ceremonies this weekend will feature prerecorded messages from statewide leaders and notable alumni. They hope to have an in-person ceremony at a later date or allow some graduates to take part in the next graduation in December.
The schedule for the ceremonies is:
- Friday, May 8 at 9 a.m.: Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing
- Friday, May 8 at 11 a.m.: College of Arts and Humanities
- Friday, May 8 at 1 p.m.: College of Behavioral and Social Sciences
- Friday, May 8 at 3 p.m.: College of Education
- Saturday, May 9 at 9 a.m.: College of Science and Mathematics
- Saturday, May 9 at 11 a.m.: Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health
- Saturday, May 9 at 1 p.m.: Parker College of Business
- Saturday, May 9 at 3 p.m.: Waters College of Health Professions
