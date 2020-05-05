Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kenneth Edmonds, the publisher of a newspaper that served the African American community in Durham and across North Carolina for nearly a century, has died. Chris Fisher of Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor confirmed that Edmonds died on Saturday. He was 66. Edmonds was the grandson of Louis E. Austin, who The Herald-Sun of Durham reports purchased a publication in 1927 and transformed it into The Carolina Times. Austin died in 1971 and other family members took over. The Carolina Times is thought to be one of approximately seven remaining African-American newspapers in the state, and Edmonds' grandson says it's probably printed its last edition.