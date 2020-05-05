Malls reopen, welcome shoppers after restrictions are lifted

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many malls across the state of Georgia welcomed back shoppers as restrictions lifted.
However, it was almost hard to find anybody in the Savannah Mall on the first day it opened.
Almost every store, except Bass Pro and Target, was closed.
Many of the store owners said they had a choice on opening or not opening even though the mall itself reopened.
Many of those store owners could be seen sanitizing their store and getting things back in order after being closed for almost two months.
Savannah Mall’s managing partner, Mike Kohan, said they’re thankful to have two floors of commons areas that allow people to continue practicing social distancing.
He said security will be walking around throughout the mall to make sure people aren’t violating the six-foot rule and gathering in big groups.
They are also sanitizing bathrooms, common areas, and benches frequently throughout the day.
Kohan said the mall has been closed long enough and from a business standpoint it’s time for them to bounce back.
“Obviously it’s important for merchants to open they’ve been closed for a month and a half and obviously it was a devastating hurdle to the businesses," Kohan said. "At some point, we have to come back and try to work together and try to sustain the losses and move forward and hopefully be able to recover those losses.”
Kohan said they will be distributing masks to shoppers in the coming days.
The general manager for Oglethorpe Mall was able to confirm that they also re-opened Tuesday morning, but they declined a request for an interview.
