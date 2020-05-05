Martin Marietta: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $25.9 million.
The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.
The seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel posted revenue of $958.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $891 million.
Martin Marietta shares have decreased 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 14% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLM