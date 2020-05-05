2nd suspect arrested in 2019 Pooler shooting at Carlyle Apartments

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) -A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that led to the death of a man at a Pooler apartment complex in July of 2019.
A release from Pooler Police says detectives were able to positively identify Nicole Jandro and Anthony Williams as the primary suspects in the shooting of Ralph Reynolds at the Carlyle Apartments.
Anthony Williams was arrested in Nevada on April 30th. His extradition to the state of Georgia is underway.
Police say Reynolds was shot multiple times. Nicole Jandro was arrested and a Chatham County grand jury charged her with felony murder.
