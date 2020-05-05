Rep. Stephens talks expected budget cuts, State agencies asked to prepare for 14% cuts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State agencies in Georgia are expected to face a major blow to their 2021 budgets as a result of the coronavirus pandemic with departments being told to plan for a 14 percent cut next fiscal year.
The agencies were sent a memo Friday informing them of the nearly $4 billion cut, the Associated Press reports.
Representative Ron Stephens is on the committee tasked with making that state budget. He says they will meet virtually later this week to continue the conversation.
He says the cuts will be a tough pill to swallow, but says they are a product of the times. Representative Stephens says the goal is to minimize the impact on everyone and avoid making even bigger cuts.
“We’ve never been in a place like this before. So there’s going to be some pain to go around. But it will be spread evenly to everybody. Pretty much everything is going to be on the table in the conversation to see how we can limit the deep, deep cuts that we could make and try to limit some of the pain for as many people as we can," said Rep. Stephens.
Georgia’s public school districts are expected to take a hit among many other state agencies.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.