Richmond Hill High School senior class picks up cap and gowns

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -As seniors drive up to get their cap and gowns, many of them say it’s surreal to know that this is one of the last times they’ll ever be on campus, but they say the entire process is one that will go down in history.
It was nothing but excitement as the Richmond Hill senior class of 2020 picked up their cap and gowns, something they say they weren’t sure they would get to do, due to the pandemic.
“I’m just glad we got to at least experience that since you know everything else was stolen,” said Kenecia Chukwudi.
“It feels kind of crazy," said Katherine Ruf. "Like I’ve been waiting for this for my whole life you know then it’s finally here that I’m graduating.”
After missing prom and everything else that comes with senior of high school, Principal Debi McNeal says this is an experience that will definitely be one for the books.
“It’s not a graduation that we planned, but it’s a graduating celebration that will be unique, that they will never forget," said McNeal. "I don’t think anybody will ever forget it.”
For McNeal, it’s extra special because this is not only her seniors’ last go-round but hers too as she becomes the director of curriculum-instruction and assessment for the Bryan County school district.
“It is, listen, it is all the feels as they say I am excited for them and I’m sad for me, if I stop and think about it long enough, I get choked up," McNeal said. "I have gone and done a graduation every year for the last 23 years so to think this is like I’m finally graduating from high school too.”
As for the seniors, they are reflecting on this milestone and holding their heads high.
“Believe it or not half of these people probably thought we were never going to make it, but we made it!" said Jace Thomason. "That’s the accomplishment I always wanted. I proved everybody wrong!”
