Roofs for Troops provide new roof for Rincon veteran

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) -A Rincon veteran got quite the surprise on Tuesday morning.
Monarch Roofing made the trip out to surprise the Kutemeyer family with a new roof for their home.
Micheal Kutemeyer is an Air Force veteran. He was selected as a part of the Roofs for our Troops program.
Kutemeyer says he’s grateful his family has protection from any storms that could come their way.
“My reaction was is somebody pulling my leg, is someone having fun with," says Mr. Kutemeyer. "And honestly overwhelmed and thankful and I would’ve never thought this would’ve happened to me.”
Monarch thanked the local businesses that teamed up with them to make it happen.
The Roofs for Troops program gives a free roof to a veteran each year.
