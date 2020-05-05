Savannah mayor concerned out-of-state visitors flocking to Ga. because ‘it’s open’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson talked about what he saw over the past weekend during his weekly COVID-19 update news conference.
Mayor Johnson said again Tuesday, there were too many people not observing health and safety recommendations. He said, to him, this past weekend looked like a normal Savannah weekend.
Mayor Johnson added what’s still troubling to him is things still aren’t normal here in terms of the health crisis. The mayor says even though some restrictions have been lifted, that Savannahians still practice good hygiene and social distancing when they go out, and only if you must go out.
He reminded residents that the public health emergency doesn’t expire until a June 12.
Mayor Johnson noted during Tuesday’s news conference his concern over families from out of town coming in as restrictions are relaxed.
“I met a couple that was from out of town over the weekend that indicated to me the reason why they came to Georgia was because Georgia was open. So, they’re coming from states where they could not go anywhere to places in Georgia that are open. And to me that’s the message; that we’ve essentially opened ourselves up to the world,” Mayor Johnson said.
The mayor went on to say with two to fourteen day incubation period for COVID-19, its unclear if those visitors are exposing Savannahians to the illness.
