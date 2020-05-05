Savannah Tech Logistics training program could set you on path to success

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Technical College is now offering multiple short-term career training courses, many of which you can take without leaving your own home.
One of the Technical Certificates of Credit available is for Logistics Technician, a career path that continues to grow even as many other businesses struggle due to COVID-19.
“Every company that deals with transportation warehousing supply chain is looking for the next generation that is going to come in and work,” said Savannah Tech Logistics Advisory Board Member and Freightliner Sales Representative David Mihuta.
A career in Logistics is one Savannah Tech believes many will now see as a viable option, which is why they’re now offering the five-week summer training program.
The program covering a variety of topics.
“Transportation, supply chain, warehouse operations and materials managed,” said Savannah Tech Logistics Management Department Head Roberto Rodriguez.
Giving them a taste of all the logistics industry has to offer and hope they find something they like and want to come back for.
“I used to think if you lead a horse to water you could make them drink,” said Mihuta, “that’s not the case. If you create the thirst in the horse, which is exactly what these short-term programs are to do, you won’t be able to keep the horse from the water or a successful career in logistics.”
While students can take the training and walk out with a certificate it also allows them the chance to go a step further if they want.
“The TCC Logistics Technician is imbedded as part of the diploma and associate’s degree programs,” said Rodriguez.
In other words, the classes you take during this training can be used to go towards either a diploma in logistics or an associate’s degree.
An opportunity Savannah Tech doesn’t want anyone to miss out on, as industry leaders believe that taking a step now could put you ahead of the competition down the road.
“A technical degree, or certificate from Savannah Technical College will give you the head start, will give you that fast pass to get in the front of the line at the amusement park so you can be first on board,” said Mihuta
For more information or to see if you qualify for any of the short-term training programs at Savannah Tech just head over to their website.
