SC native sings ‘Aint No Sunshine’ for spot in the Top 9 on ‘The Voice’, voting ends May 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The top 17 musicians on NBC’s The Voice faced off virtually Monday night. Blythewood native, CammWess is still in the running.
During his performance, Cammwess moved the judges, including his coach John Legend, with his rendition of Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine.”
If you’d like to see CammWess move on to the top nine on the Voice you can help by lending him your vote.
Voting is open until 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 5.
To vote click here. Results will be unveiled later on May 5.
