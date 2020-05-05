Statesboro city council approves new intersections near major development project

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A large development project in Statesboro took another step forward Tuesday.
City council voted on two key intersections people will use to visit stores, a theater, and a soccer stadium.
More than a year’s work has gone into getting the site ready for construction of stores and more. But it won’t do any good if people can’t get off the highway and get there. The votes Tuesday will give better and safer access.
The dead end at Akins Boulevard won't be that way for much longer. Statesboro city council voted to enter an agreement with Georgia Southern to extend the road across the bypass to connect into the private development slated to include a Publix supermarket, a theater, and more.
When completed, that becomes a city street.
“It allows us to continue to move forward on an economic development project that we believe will impact our community in a very positive fashion,” said Mayor Jonathan McCollar.
City leaders say that agreement won’t cost Statesboro anything as the university and Georgia DOT handle the project. They hope the development, which includes a soccer stadium for nearby Tormenta FC, brings jobs and revenue into the city.
“The project is continuing to grow and bring great organizations like Publix to our community and bring a number of jobs here down the line.”
Construction crews continue to widen Old Register Road from two lanes to five for the traffic expected in the development and the stadium. It’s why they created a tax allocation district to cover the costs of construction.
City council did agree to help fund improvements at Old Register and the bypass to include a traffic light to make it safer for the volume of traffic they hope to see here in the future.
The extension of Akins Boulevard will eventually connect to the university’s South Campus that’s just beginning to develop. The extension work could begin as soon as July. The stadium and the rest is still roughly a year away.
