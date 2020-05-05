Tuesday: Last very warm afternoon of the week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It feels a bit muggy this morning. The same conditions linger through the morning commute. Only patchy fog is expected.
Today is forecast to be the last hot day if the week. Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 80s by noon and peak in the low, maybe even mid, 90s in some places. The forecast remains dry and mostly sunny today, ahead of a Wednesday cold front.
Clouds move in, with a shower or two, Wednesday morning along the front; sweeping through and clearing out heading into Wednesday afternoon. Many communities will only top-out near 80° Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures bottom-out in the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday and Friday morning ahead of another front, chance of spotty rain and cooler weather this weekend!
Have a good day,
Cutter
