Volunteers adhering to pandemic guideline as turtle nesting season begins

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head is used to being able to go out in groups searching for nests. Right now, they are finding things are a little different.
Turtles have already started showing up on the shores of the Lowcountry, but it has been a slow start.
Last year, the first nest was found on April 26, the second on April 28. By the end of the season, there were a record number of 463 nests on the beach.
This year, the first nest was not found until May 1 and they haven’t found another yet. But that single loggerhead turtle nest on Hilton Head is a good sign.
They say this year they are expecting an average number of nests; not last year's massive number. Those in charge of finding the turtles typically go out in groups of three to search the beach and mark the location. They take a DNA sample, and possibly even move the nest.
But this year, once they start finding 10 nests in one day, there will be a little extra work due to DNR restrictions.
“By May 1 our permits were issued. And the only restriction from the Department of Natural Resources was that we had to go singularly. Because of social distancing. We do have a couple of staff members who are husband and wife and they have been stopped on the beach to ask the question, why are y’all together? By citizens,” Amber Kuehn, with the Sea Turtle Patrol, said.
Since the organization is entirely volunteer based, those extra restrictions do have an impact on the groups’ ability to work. They say if you find a nest that you don’t believe has been marked, reach out and they will take care of it.
