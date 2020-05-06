Army implements COVID-19 procedures as training continues

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) -Soldiers must still go through training during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Army, Fort Stewart, and Hunter Army command staff hosted a media conference call about how they are handling the changes.
The Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army visited Hinesville to see how Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Air Force Base are conducting their COVID-19 response.
He also had the opportunity to talk with the commanding team about how the bases send and bring back soldiers from training as training still has to happen. Army officials say soldiers will be screened in groups less than five. That group will grab their weapons, head to another holding area, then get screened again and finally load into their armored vehicle.
During this morning’s conference call, Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston said he was confident in this process as the 3rd Infantry Division remains the leader of the army. He says training is crucial, even during a pandemic because soldiers never know when they’ll be called upon.
“Our nation, you all, expect the army when called upon, we will be ready for any mission," said Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston. "We have an obligation to protect the nation, but in order to do that, we do have to protect the force.”
Another big question was when will things go back to normal for the military? The sergeant major and Fort Stewart’s command staff say there’s no timetable but it’s something they assess daily and it’s up to the post’s senior commander. They have to look at safety, risks of the force, and readiness, and obligations for training before making a decision.
