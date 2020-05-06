Beaufort tourism industry feels blow from pandemic

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) -COVID-19 has interrupted or canceled plans for many people, including trips. In Beaufort, that is causing a big issue for the economy.
Beaufort is normally packed with shoppers, diners, and visitors in early May.
“Spring in Beaufort, Port Royal, and sea islands is a peak season for us," said Robb Wells, President of the Beaufort Port Royal Convention and Visitors Bureau. "So we have seen... unfortunate drops and revenues.”
The downtown looks entirely different. Mostly empty shops and vacant parking spots means trouble for many local businesses.
“During the spring a lot of our small businesses and friends and neighbors who depend and count on the tourism industry for their livelihood are seeing such a loss of revenue that it has been in some cases catastrophic,” said Wells.
Big tourism events are being canceled
“Starting with the Taste of Beaufort that was scheduled for 1 May, the Gullah Festival, which happens memorial day weekend. And then where it stands the postponement of now the water festival, so you’re starting to see some of these things.”
The loss of the Water Festival hurts businesses who depend on the revenue
“Water festival is a $7 million economic impact.”
Meanwhile, events that are still on could have questionable legality like the Beaufort Sandbar Concert series in July
“Unless the social distancing rules change, it will be by the governor’s order illegal," said Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling. "And that would suspect the department of natural resources will be out there breaking it up.”
The loss of events and normal tourism visits has cost the city millions
“Our destination is missing about 1,600 visitors a day," he said. "That averages out to be about $225,000 in direct revenue spent in just overnight visitation in our community each day.”
The city says they expect people to start coming back around August or September - which works out because fall is the second peak season.
