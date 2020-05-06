Better Speech and Hearing Month

“Typically, you know, a family member brings somebody in saying, you know, ‘I’ve been noticing the TV’s been turned up really loudly, and I can’t stand walking in that room when they’re watching TV,' or that they ask them a question, and the family member answers something totally off the wall that has nothing to do with what they asked," Doctor Timna said. "Slowly when you get hearing loss, you lose those soft sounds at a distance, so people are just used to asking by habit, you know, ‘What do you want for dinner?’ or, you know, ‘Can you take out the garbage?’ and some of that may be that they selectively didn’t want to hear, but over time you realize you can’t get away with doing some of those selectively distant conversations at home.”