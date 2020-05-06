Buccaneer’s Club feeds first responders for free

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Buccaneer Club of Savannah stepped up to feed first responders on Monday for free.
They held a lunch giveaway for EMS, fire, police officers, and even nurses.
They provided fish, barbecue, rolls, rice, corn, and much more for those on the front lines.
Co-owner Pierre Ifill says they didn’t think twice about doing this as first responders are taking time out from their families and potentially exposing themselves to the virus to keep the community safe.
They say this was just one way they were able to show their appreciation and let those first responders know that their work isn’t going unnoticed.
“Every little bit helps, you never know this is that one meal that they don’t have to come out of their pocket for and they can use that money to go towards their families, hours may have been cut from their jobs they may not get the pay raise that they were going to get because of budget cuts throughout the state and the county," said co-owner Pierre Ifill. "So any little thing that we can do to help our first responders we’re here for.”
The Buccaneer club hopes to do more free meals like this in the future.
