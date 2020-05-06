Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office shows support to nurses

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of first responders shows a sign of respect to hospital workers on the frontlines of the pandemic on National Nurses Day.
At 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, Bulloch County Sheriff's Office deputies brought a parade of lights and sirens past East Georgia Regional Medical Center. That's when day shift nurses, doctors and other medical staff change shifts and got the chance to see the officers as they rode around the entire hospital campus.
For the staff, it's an uplifting reminder that their fight against the virus matters and their sacrifice is appreciated.
“For them to come out at this time, during these times, we greatly appreciate,” Chief Nursing Officer Marie Burdette said.
They’ll be riding through again at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening as the shifts change again.
