Community Champions: Free photo sessions for 2020 seniors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When Devon Moore looks back on the pictures he took last week, he will think about graduating high school not the circumstances that impacted his graduation.
"Today was supposed to be the Film Festival at Savannah Arts, tomorrow was prom and after that graduation, and two weeks ago was Grad Bash. But you know, not everything goes as planned,” Moore said.
The Class of 2020 has missed out on a lot. But several will not miss out on senior pictures. Darla Pattison is volunteering her time and skills to give students like Moorre a photo session and the memory captured by it.
"I wanted to do it because, number one, these students deserve it and, number two, I can make time for these students and I think it's the best thing I can do working with my schedule,” Pattison said.
Pattison is starting a new job but is still planning to provide free photos to about a dozen families over the next few weeks.
"A lot of people have good hearts still and not everyone is self-centered. People want to help each other, especially the Class of 2020.”
"These seniors were supposed to be having their prom, their graduation. I feel like they were left out and they should be able to enjoy it.” For Moore, the photos will be one last thing he takes from high school before heading off to Georgia State to study film.
"I got my diploma, that’s all that matters.”
