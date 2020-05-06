COVID-19 highlights importance of mental health awareness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The coronavirus has so many thinking about their physical health, but doctors say you cannot forget about your mental health.
May is mental health awareness month and the coronavirus has proven just how needed support services are for those facing mental illness, substance abuse, and more.
“What we know about coronavirus is that it increases the risk factors associated with mental illness and substance abuse or for those who already suffer from those conditions it decreases their ability to cope,” says Sally Perry. Perry is the CEO of Coastal Harbor Health System.
Times are tough and mental health professionals say you don’t have to be. There are plenty of people standing by ready to help. Coastal Harbor leaders say initially they saw a lull in services, but in just the past week have seen an influx in the number of patients at the severe level. While it’s too early to have actual data on the coronavirus impacts on mental health just yet, the health system says it’s critical we be aware.
“Take some time to inventory yourself, then after that, educate yourself make sure you are aware of the signs and symptoms of depression, anxiety, and that of your loved ones as well and then take it seriously," Perry says. "Make sure there’s help available open right now.”
Leaders say you shouldn’t wait to get support. They encourage you to remember that social distancing doesn’t mean social isolation.
