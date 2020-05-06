Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 5-6-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front continues to push south of the area today. This will clear us out and allow for cooler air to move in. High pressure builds in tonight into Friday. We'll see mainly clear skies and cooler than average temps. Another cold front moves through early Saturday with a slight chance for showers. An area of low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico Sunday into Monday. Computer models keep the best chance for rain to our south at this time.