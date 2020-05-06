Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 5-6-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front continues to push south of the area today. This will clear us out and allow for cooler air to move in. High pressure builds in tonight into Friday. We'll see mainly clear skies and cooler than average temps. Another cold front moves through early Saturday with a slight chance for showers. An area of low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico Sunday into Monday. Computer models keep the best chance for rain to our south at this time.
Today will be mostly sunny and breezy, highs 79-83. Northwest winds gust to 25mph.
Tonight will be clear and cool, lows 48-53.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs 72-74.
Thursday night will be clear, lows in the upper 40s.
Friday will be mostly sunny early then mostly cloudy, highs in the upper 70s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers late, lows in the low 50s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers early then mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 40s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 80s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
