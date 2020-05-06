Downtown Neighborhood Association gives $45,000 to local nonprofits

“This year we were able to pick out 17 organizations that were worthy,” says David McDonald, President of the Downtown Neighborhood Association. “This year we focused, because of COVID-19 pandemic and the effect on our community, we focused solely on organizations that provided food distribution, education and training for our youth to keep them occupied during the summer and on organizations that provide youth or adult counseling because of being shut-ins and the change and the way life is. So, we thought those three activities will support what the community actually needs.”